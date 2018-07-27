Planters Bank announces promotion of Sanders and England

Planters Bank has announced that Andy Sanders will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for the bank system, and Parker England will be the new President of the Greenville Bank office.

Sanders began his career with Planters Bank as an intern during college and officially joined the bank in 1999. He has previously served the bank as a loan officer and as Greenville City President.

Sanders is a Greenville native and a graduate of Washington School. He returned to Greenville after receiving his BBA in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University. He is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Andy is married to the former Celeste Willis of Greenville. They have two daughters, Wenn and Meg. Andy and Celeste are members of the First Presbyterian Church where he serves as an Elder and current member of Session.

Parker England is also a native of Greenville and is a graduate of Washington School. He joined Planters Bank in 2007.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in 2001 with a degree in accounting and in 2002 with his MBA. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking as well as the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He also attended the Southeastern School for Consumer Lending at Vanderbilt.

Parker is married to the former Frankie Stallings of Leland, and they have a daughter, Mary Wright, and a son, Miller Vaughn. They are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Founded in 1920 in Ruleville, Planters Bank has grown to a region-wide banking system, with assets in excess of one billion dollars, serving 13 communities in 19 locations, as the bank of choice for customers across Mississippi and the region.