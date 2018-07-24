Rene Bajeux named Executive Chef at Reunion Golf & Country Club

French Chef Rene Bajeux will lead the culinary team at Reunion Golf & Country Club when the 33,000 square foot, $15 million clubhouse opens this summer. Bajeux, who joins Reunion from New Orlean’s Dickie Brennan restaurants, where he was the Chef In Residence at all four restaurants, including the Palace Cafe.
Bajeux was born and raised in Alsace-Lorraine, France, He spent his early career in Montreal, then moved to Maui, where he worked as executive chef of the Four Seasons Resort, eventually relocating to the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in the same position. His time in New Orleans began working as Executive Chef at the Windsor Court Hotel, overseeing its fine dining venue, The Grill Room.
Bajeux has accrued numerous accolades, including Esquire magazine’s “Best New Restaurants,” “Chef of the Year” from the American Tasting Institute; and inclusion among “America’s Top Tables,” Gourmet magazine. He has hosted many dinners at The James Beard House in New York City and was designated “Outstanding Member, 1997-2000” by The James Beard Foundation.
