Sheet metal fabricator adds 10 jobs in $3 million expansion

Hawkeye Industries built a new $3 million building at its Tupelo facility and plans to begin production this month. The company plans to add 10 employees to its current 30.
The company said Tuesday that it’s growing because of increased demand and also expanding into processing tubing for the first time.
Mississippi Development Authority spokesman Jeff Rent says the state gave the company $75,000 to improve stormwater drainage and add concrete. The Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District spent $21,000 to stabilize a creek bank, using money appropriated from Lee County.
Rent says the company will also get property tax breaks on new equipment, but could not provide a projected value.
No information was available on how much Hawkeye pays its workers.
