Stennis employee wins 2018 Women of Color STEM Conference award

NASA engineer Dawn Davis of New Orleans, chief of the electrical design and software branch of the Stennis Space Center Engineering and Test Directorate, has won one of the most important honors in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Davis was named recipient of the Professional Achievement (Government) Award by the Women of Color STEM Conference. She will be honored during the 23rd Women of Color STEM Conference on Oct. 11-13 in Detroit.

Since 1995, awards presented at the Women of Color Conference have honored excellence in STEM and underscored the serious underrepresentation of women in STEM and at senior levels in all disciplines. For 23 years, employers committed to inclusion have chosen the Women of Color STEM Conference to exchange best practices and strategies on how to attract and keep girls and women in scientific and technical fields.

The recognition program is more important than ever before as just half of STEM graduates pursue careers in their educational paths. This year’s conference will provide forums on the retention of women and girls in STEM, continuous improvement and networking. The conference theme, “Press for Progress,” reflects the global push for gender parity. Just a quarter of the more than 5 million tech jobs last year were held by women, but the percentage of women of color – particularly black and Hispanic workers – in the industry stands at single digits.

