Stringer joins Sumrall Physical Therapy

Austin L. “Roy” Stringer, PT, DPT, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Sumrall Physical Therapy.
At Sumrall Physical Therapy, Stringer works with patients to implement personalized physical rehabilitation based on their specific needs. He has a special practice interest in orthopaedics and is specially trained in manual therapy.
Stringer received his Master of Physical Therapy from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Ga. His professional affiliations include the American Physical Therapy Association and the Mississippi Physical Therapy Association.
