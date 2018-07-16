Taylor to lead Neel-Schaffer Alabama operations

Lance Taylor, PE, has Neel-Schaffer and will manage the firm’s Alabama operations.
Taylor joins Neel-Schaffer after recently retiring from the Alabama Department of Transportation. He spent nearly 26 years with ALDOT, serving in various capacities, including Assistant Region Engineer for Pre-Construction for the East Central Region.
In that role his duties included plan development, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, railroad coordination, FHWA coordination, design decisions, scope decisions, NEPA document coordination, and contract specification development. Taylor also oversaw or worked on multiple multi-million-dollar projects for ALDOT, including several $100 million-plus interstate modifications, and the $716 million bridge replacement project in the Birmingham Central Business District.
Taylor is a registered Professional Engineer in Alabama, and he received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama at Huntsville.
