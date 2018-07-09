Topazi, who led Mississippi rebuild post-Katrina, dies at 68

The man credited with helping to “get the lights back on in 11 days” as Mississippi’s Gulf Coast recovered from Hurricane Katrina has died at the age of 68.
Topazi was then appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Recovery, Rebuilding and Renewal and in 2006 and founded the Gulf Coast Business Council to focus on long-term rebuilding. That council’s first full-time president, Brian Sanderson, said Topazi’s mission “was to make the Gulf Coast a better place to live.”
