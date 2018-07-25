Trustmark beats Street expectations

Staff and wire reports

Trustmark Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.8 million.

The bank, based in Jackson, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $170.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $155.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.5 million.

Trustmark shares have risen 10 percent since the beginning of the year. They closed at $35.13 Wednesday on the NasdaqGS market, up eight cents. Their 52-week range is $28.16 to $35.41.