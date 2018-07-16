Trustmark recognized by J.D. Power

Trustmark has been recognized for the highest customer satisfaction score in the South Central Region by the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, as well as data and analytics.

“Trustmark is honored to receive this distinguished recognition from our customers across the South Central Region,” stated Trustmark Retail Banking President Art Stevens. “It is our aim at Trustmark to build long-term relationships with our customers by first understanding their financial needs, followed by customizing solutions to meet those needs. We attribute this achievement to our extraordinary associates and their commitment to exceptional customer service across all channels.”

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 13th year, is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the U.S. retail banking industry. The study measures satisfaction in six factors including: channel activities, communication and advice, convenience, new account opening, problem resolution, and products and fees. The channel activities factor includes seven sub-factors: assisted online service, ATM, branch service, call center service, Interactive Voice Response/automated phone service, mobile banking and online banking. Satisfaction is measured on a 1,000-point scale, and Trustmark received a score of 856.

The 2018 study is based on responses from more than 88,000 retail banking customers belonging to 200 of the largest banks in the U.S. across regarding their experiences with their retail bank from April 2017 to February 2018. For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.