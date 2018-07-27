Tupelo’s Hunt to chair board of venue management school

Todd Hunt, CVE, Executive Director of the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo, has been named Chair of the Board of Regents for the International Association of Venue Managers Venue Management School. Board responsibilities include setting strategic direction, establishing policies and procedures, curriculum oversight, instructor selection, and evaluating performance of the school. Hunt has been an instructor at the school since 2014 and a member of the Board of Regents since 2016.

The VMS program consists of two separate week-long courses of intensive instruction held over consecutive years covering such topics as event management, life safety, marketing and advertising, risk management, and the guest experience. Since its creation in 1987, nearly 3,000 venue managers have attended the school.

IAVM is an association whose purpose is to provide leadership, to educate, to inform and to cultivate friendships among individuals involved in the management, operation, and support of public assembly facilities.