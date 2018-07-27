Two appointed at TEC

TEC appointed Erica Grant Hines as Marketing Assistant in Jackson. Hines will be responsible for assisting the marketing team in the implementation of all marketing activities.
Hines, a Belhaven University graduate, joins TEC with over 10 years of experience in the Marketing field.
Hines lives in Ridgeland with her children, Kobe and Kaleb.
TEC also appointed John Fletcher as Technician in Jackson. In this role, Fletcher will be responsible for the installation and repair of company products and services.
Fletcher has several years of experience in the technology industry.
Fletcher lives in Brandon with his wife, Nikki, and children Jacorian, Erin and Zia.
