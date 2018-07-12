Two hired at Community Bank

Mike Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region is proud to announce the following:

Jon Paul Rhea has been named Senior Vice President. A native of Carthage, Mississippi, Rhea recently served as Vice President and has been in the banking and insurance industry for thirteen years, with the last five of those being with Community Bank.

In his new role, he will continue to grow loan and deposit relationships. Rhea, graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science. He then went on to complete Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss in 2015.

Active in his community, Rhea serves on the Lee County MSU Alumni Board, Tupelo Parks and Recreation Board for Baseball, Take a Swing Cancer Board, and is an active member of Kiwanis Club.

Also, Justin Martin, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region is proud to announce the following:

Scott Cooley has recently been named Vice President. A native of Laurel, Mississippi, Cooley recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for 12 years.

In his new role, Cooley will oversee consumer and commercial lending. Cooley, is a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi and is currently attending University of Mississippi School Of Banking.

Active in his community, Cooley serves on the board for Laurel Kiwanis, and is a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel.