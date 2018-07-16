Walker Joins Peoples Bank as loan officer in Mendenhall

Peoples Bank announced Marney J. Walker has joined the bank and will serve as a Loan Officer in Mendenhall at the Jackson Avenue office.

Walker is a 1999 graduate of Simpson County Academy and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He continued his education to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Arts degree from Belhaven College. He also became an Education Specialist with the completion of studies at Mississippi College in 2009.

Most recently, he has served as Principal at Simpson County Academy Elementary. He had previously served as an Assistant Principal at Mendenhall Junior High. Walker is active in a host of church, civic and economic development organizations. He is a member of Goodwater Baptist Church, where he serves on the Security Committee, Kingdom Family Committee and is a Boys Sunday School teacher. He is also a member of Simpson County Country Club and works on the Tournament Committee.

Walker is the Area Chairman of the Simpson County Ducks Unlimited Chapter and is a Committee Member of the Simpson County National Wild Turkey Federation, Strong River Chapter. In addition, he served on the Board of the Simpson County Development Foundation from 2014 through 2017.

Walker and his wife, DeShea, have three children: Kade, Kolt and Lucy.