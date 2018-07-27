Watts named to 2018 Most Powerful Women in Accounting list

HORNE LLP’s Partner in Charge of Healthcare, Katherine G. Watts, was recently named to the 2018 Most Powerful Women in Accounting list by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CPA Practice Advisor.
The Most Powerful Women awards honor 25 women nationally who are having an impact on the accounting profession as a whole and in particular, on the lives of small practitioners. This year, the AICPA partnered with CPA Practice Advisor to select and present the awards, recognizing recipients for their contributions to the profession.
Nominations were open to the public and the final selection of this year’s recipients was made by an independent 13-person panel of judges.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info