Watts named to 2018 Most Powerful Women in Accounting list

HORNE LLP’s Partner in Charge of Healthcare, Katherine G. Watts, was recently named to the 2018 Most Powerful Women in Accounting list by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CPA Practice Advisor.

The Most Powerful Women awards honor 25 women nationally who are having an impact on the accounting profession as a whole and in particular, on the lives of small practitioners. This year, the AICPA partnered with CPA Practice Advisor to select and present the awards, recognizing recipients for their contributions to the profession.

Nominations were open to the public and the final selection of this year’s recipients was made by an independent 13-person panel of judges.