Young elected to Mississippi Power Board of Directors

Mississippi Power announced that Camille Scales Young, Principal and Director at Cornerstone Government Affairs, has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective October 23, 2018.

“Camille’s career has focused on improving Mississippi, from our rural communities to the state’s largest cities,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “She is an accomplished leader whose insight and perspective will add great value to our company and benefit our customers.”

“Mississippi Power excels in fostering the growth of communities throughout our great state,” Young said. “I look forward to joining the company’s board of directors and working closely with a dynamic leadership team that is dedicated to building a strong and prosperous Mississippi.”

Prior to her work at Cornerstone Government Affairs, Young worked with Watkins Ludlam Winter & Stennis, P.A. and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

Young’s distinguished career of civic involvement and professional success includes affiliations such as the BankFirst board of directors, the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership board of directors, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the Mississippi 4-H Foundation, and recent honors such as being named one of the Top 50 Most Influential People in Mississippi.

Young earned a bachelor’s degree in communication management and a master’s degree in education from Mississippi State University. She and her husband Keith have three children and live in Madison County.