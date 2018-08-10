10th annual ANCHOR Awards presented on Coast

The 10th Anniversary ANCHOR Awards program was held recently in Moss Point. The ANCHOR Awards was created to honor, reward and celebrate the achievements of outstanding small businesses and non-profit organizations in the community.
This year’s recipients were:
Small Business of the Year Award Category 1: Charter Bank
Small Business of the Year Award Category 2: Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula
Rookie Business of the Year Award: Brady’s Steaks and Seafood
Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award: Coastal Family Health Center
