Alcorn 3rd on Value Colleges’ Top 50 Best Value HBCUs list

Alcorn State University in Lorman has been recognized again as one of the nation’s top historically black colleges and universities.

The University is ranked third on the Top 50 Value Colleges’ Historically Black Colleges & Universities 2018 list. Alcorn is the highest ranked Mississippi school on the website’s list.

Value Colleges is a website that offers researched, straightforward, and practical answers to commonly asked questions about value and affordability when making college decisions.