Amason promoted at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank promoted veteran banker and long-time employee Connie Amason to Vice President.

Connie Amason

Amason, who joined Peoples Bank in 2006, began her service as a Poultry Loan Assistant, preparing loan packages and conducting cash flow analysis on prospective customer operations. Two years later, she assumed responsibilities for the bank’s Small Business Administration (SBA) loan services. She remains the bank’s principal contact for SBA loans, which has been a point of recognition from a national scale.

Amason is a 1978 graduate of Pearl High School and attended Delta State University, where she pursued a degree in Voice. She received her first promotion in 2013 when she was named Assistant Vice President at Peoples Bank.

She is married to Dale Amason, owner of Dale & Company in Magee, and a real estate agent affiliated with Re/Max Connection in Flowood. The Amasons have one son, Jacob, who is married to the former Katlyn Underwood. They are members of Christway Church of God in Flowood, where she is actively involved with the choir and serving as a member of the Worship Team.