Australian firm to invest $20 million in Greenville plant, create 68 jobs

Crop protection company Nufarm Limited has purchased a 104,000-square-foot plant from the city of Greenville as part of a $20 million investment that will create 68 jobs over the next four years.

Headquartered in Australia, Nufarm is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of herrbicides and pesticides and specialtyseeds. The company will be located in the former Matcor building.

The Greenville plant will be a repackaging and shipping facility, not for manufacturing. The plant had been advertised for lease at $1.55 per square foot. The price of the purchase was not disclosed.

“We appreciate the partnership created between Nufarm, the city of Greenville and the state of Mississippi, and we look forward to becoming a member of the Greenville community,” said Tom Lyons, vice president of supply chain and operations for Nufarm. “Nufarm Greenville will be a perfect complement to our other outstanding facilities, delivering safe, high-quality product for the North American market.”

The Mississippi Development Authority gave the company $350,000 for a spur to the Columbus and Greenville Railway. The Washington County Economic Alliance is providing $200,000 toward the construction of the spur.

Greenville is Nufarm’s first location in Mississippi.

It is estimated that Nufarm earns about a fifth of its revenue from products containing glyphosate, the world’s most widely-used herbicide.