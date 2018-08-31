Beauty retailer opens Mississippi warehouse with 220 workers

Beauty retailer Sephora says it’s opened a northern Mississippi distribution center with 220 workers.
The unit of French luxury goods house LVMH didn’t immediately say Thursday when asked how much it’s investing in Olive Branch. Employment is supposed to grow to 400.
Sephora is renting the 720,000-square-foot (67,000 sq. meter) warehouse from San Francisco-based Prologis.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is providing $1.2 million to help build infrastructure and $100,000 for on-the-job training.
Sephora, which announced plans in 2016, is working with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services to hire employees with disabilities for up to 30 percent of jobs.
DeSoto County and Olive Branch are providing partial property tax exemptions, but their value isn’t immediately available. The Tennessee Valley Authority is also providing undisclosed aid.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info