Benchmark Litigation selects three to year’s 40 and under hot list

The Brunini firm is proud to recognize Cody Bailey, Karen Howell and Taylor McNeel, as they have been selected in the 40 & Under Hot List.

They are among the top young talent in their respective litigation communities in Mississippi and throughout the United States.

Benchmark Litigation focuses exclusively on litigation in the United States. Benchmark Litigation selects nominees through extensive interviews of the nation’s leading private practice lawyers and in-house counsel to identify the leading litigators in each jurisdiction.