BOB BOX — New IRS audit rules and the need to revise your partnership/LLC agreement now

The IRS’s new partnership audit rules took effect this year creating the need for all partnerships and most LLCs to review and revise their partnership agreements and LLC agreements. The manner in which the IRS will audit partnerships and LLCs under the new rules has dramatically changed the landscape for these entities. It is easier now for the IRS to audit them by requiring the designation of a single partnership representative as the sole authority to act on behalf of the partnership/LLC in an audit. It is also easier for the IRS to assess and collect any additional taxes by making the partnership/LLC, in addition to its partners/members, liable for payment. Partnership/LLC agreements need to address the designation, duties and authority of the partnership representative and the making of certain elections on the partnership income tax return.

Which Partnerships and LLCs are Impacted

The new audit rules apply to all partnerships and all LLCs taxed as partnerships. If the entity qualifies and elects to opt-out, these new rules will not apply, and the IRS must audit, assess and collect any additional tax separately from each partner/member, not the partnership/LLC.

A partnership/LLC may elect to opt-out of the new audit rules only if it has 100 or fewer partners/members who are individuals, corporations or estates of a decedent. If any partner/member is a partnership, an LLC (including single member LLC), a trust (revocable or irrevocable) or a nominee of an individual, the partnership/LLC cannot opt-out. The IRS has indicated that it intends to carefully review opt-out elections to ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements (i.e., It does not want partnerships/LLCs to opt-out). Thus, the vast majority of partnerships and LLCs are impacted by the new audit rules.

Partnership Representative

Previously, partnerships and LLCs (other than those with 10 or fewer partners/members) were required to appoint a tax matters partner to represent the partnership/LLC in connection with federal income tax audits. This was somewhat a benign event because the partners received notice of the audit, and each partner had the statutory right to participate in the audit, appeal and judicial proceeding. That is no longer the case.

The new audit rules replace the tax matters partner with a partnership representative. Partners and LLC members no longer have the right to receive notice of or participate in the audit. The partnership representative is the only person with authority to act on behalf of the partnership/LLC in connection with a federal tax audit, appeal or related judicial procedure. This person has authority to bind the partnership/LLC and its partners/members without their consent, as well as make (or choose not to make) any elections that are available.

Identifying the appropriate person to serve as the partnership representative, and establishing appropriate contractual responsibilities and restrictions on the actions of the partnership representative take on much greater importance. Thus, it is crucial that the partnership representative be chosen with care and that the partnership/LLC agreement addresses his contractual rights and obligations. Such responsibilities and restrictions may include covenants requiring the partnership representative to (i) provide partners/members information and notices relating to audits, appeals and judicial procedures and (ii) obtain consent from the partners/members before acting in any way that would bind the partnership/LLC.