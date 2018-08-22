Bradley’s Wendy Mullins appointed Chairman of Madison County Business League & Foundation Entrepreneurship Committee

Wendy Mullins

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced that Wendy R. Mullins, counsel in the firm’s Jackson office, has been appointed chairman of the Madison County Business League & Foundation Entrepreneurship Committee.

“We congratulate Wendy on her appointment to this leadership role,” said Bradley Jackson Office Managing Partner Margaret Oertling Cupples. “We are proud of her commitment to service and her involvement with a number of nonprofits and other organizations in the Jackson community.”

The mission of the Madison County Business League & Foundation Entrepreneurship Committee is to provide a forum for the education and support of members of the organization, seeking to capitalize on their entrepreneurial spirit. The Committee seeks to foster an environment where members can network and share entrepreneurship ideas with other like-minded members. The organization helps members further develop a core skill set for building and running innovating enterprises. The Committee strives to assist the Madison County Economic Development Authority in its effort to enhance the entrepreneurial culture of Madison County.

Ms. Mullins assists businesses with a variety of matters, from entity selection and formation, to contract negotiation, plus all manner of business development and commercialization tasks, which might include helping to launch products and services into the marketplace, growth of overall market share through business acquisitions, or assisting with succession planning and development of a strategy to exit the market.

Prior to Bradley, Ms. Mullins gained valuable experience applying her legal training first-hand as general counsel for SkyTel Corp., a wireless communications company owned by WorldCom and later by Verizon, for over eight years. Currently she serves as a state liaison to the Corporate Laws Committee of the Business Law Section of the ABA, and most recently was an adjunct professor teaching business transaction drafting at the Mississippi College School of Law. Ms. Mullins also serves as Board Chair for the Mississippi Center for Nonprofits and on the Board of the Innovate Mississippi Seed Fund.

Ms. Mullins is recognized by Chambers USA for Corporate/Commercial law and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America® for Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships). She received a J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.