Brown joins Peoples Bank as loan officer

Jake Brown

Peoples Bank today announced that Jacob “Jake” Brown has joined the bank and will serve as a Loan Officer in the bank’s Collins Branch.

Brown earned an Associates degree in Accounting from Jones County Junior College in 2016 and completed studies to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Banking & Finance from the University of Southern Mississippi in May, 2018.

Most recently, Brown worked in a community bank in Hattiesburg, where he was responsible for a number of functions within the branch. He is the son of Mark and Karen Brown, and is a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church.