Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. merges with Garner Russell & Associates

Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. (BMA), with offices in Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula, and Garner Russell & Associates, located in Gulfport, are excited to announce the merger of their firms into one. Each firm has served the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 50 years. Combined they will operate as Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., offering clients more experience and expertise.

Over the years, BMA and Garner Russell have provided similar services, including engineering and surveying. Dax Alexander, President of BMA, feels the merger is an opportunity to provide a broader range of services to their combined clients and complete larger projects. He says, “Both firms have vast experience and are dedicated to exceeding client expectations. Together, we’ll be a strong player on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

Scott Burge and Doug Rackley of Garner Russell & Associates look forward to the merging of their firm into BMA, wherein each firm has been independently very well recognized for extensive experience and long tenured history of providing quality professional engineering services throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast region. They say, “Combining our experience, local knowledge, history and values will further enhance our services to clients and communities.”

Their areas of focus will include design and construction management of roads, bridges, drainage, water, wastewater, site improvements, coastal, industrial, surveying for public and private clients.

The merger is expected to be complete in early fall at which time BMA will have 35 employees in Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula offices. Dax Alexander will remain President of BMA.