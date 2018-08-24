Bryant: Open-government laws should apply to lottery group

Gov. Phil Bryant says that if Mississippi creates a state lottery, the public should have access to information about the group that operates it.
Reporters asked the governor Friday about a lottery bill that legislators are debating during a special session.
The bill passed Thursday by the Senate says a Mississippi lottery corporation wouldn’t be subject to state laws on government transparency. Bryant said: “Of course it needs to be open records and open meetings.” Bryant says the bill should be changed.
The special session started Thursday. Bryant is asking legislators to put hundreds of millions more dollars into state and local roads and bridges. One bill being considered would send cities and counties a portion of money that the state collects from sales tax on catalog and online sales.
