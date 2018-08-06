Canopy welcomes new director of human resources

Canopy Children’s Solutions, a non-profit provider of children’s behavioral health, educational and social service solutions, recently named Jynger N. Morris, SHRM-CP, as its new Director of Human Resources.

Morris has more than 12 years of experience in human resource management and employee benefits. Morris previously was the Human Resources Manager at Horne, LLP. Morris also spent time at the University of Mississippi Medical Center heading up employee benefits.

Morris attended Millsaps College and earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Appalachian State University. She later earned master’s degrees in Human Relations and International Relations from the University of Oklahoma.

Morris is a native of Rankin County. She and her husband, Isaac, live in Madison, and have four children.