Casey Lauer named Ole Miss facilities management director

Casey Lauer, an experienced engineer and facilities operations expert, has been named director of the Facilities Management Department at the University of Mississippi.

Casey Lauer

The Kansas native has more than 11 years of leadership and experience in the fields of energy engineering, facilities operations, and property and project management. Lauer also will be responsible for assessing needs for growth, development and improvement on the campus.

Lauer, who officially assumes his duties Sept. 10, will oversee the department’s budget of $31.6 million and nearly 275 employees. He replaces Ashton Pearson, who served the university for 11 years.

Lauer joins Ole Miss from Kansas State University, where he was assistant vice president of facilities operations and physical plant infrastructure for the last four years. Before that role, Lauer was KSU’s first director of energy and environment program.

Before joining KSU, Lauer was a project development engineer with Johnson Controls, Inc., in Topeka, Kan., and as an energy engineer with the Kansas Corporation Commission.

A 2004 graduate of the University of Kansas, Lauer holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a bio-mechanical emphasis. He is a member of Pi Tau Sigma engineering honors society and also was a Kansas Honors Scholar and received the KU academic merit award. Lauer is a licensed professional engineer, a certified energy manager, facility operating engineer and general building contractor.

Laure and his wife, Hannah, have three children: Jack, 8, Zoe, 4, and Tait, 1.

