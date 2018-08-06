Chambers High Net Worth 2018 recognizes 4 Butler Snow attorneys

Four Butler Snow attorneys recently received recognition in the 2018 edition of Chambers High Net Worth, a publication which is specifically aimed at the private wealth market. The publication also recognized Butler Snow in its firm rankings.
Ranking are based on in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys assessing legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness and client service.
The following Butler Snow attorneys were ranked.
Ronald I. Loeb, Ridgeland, Private Wealth Law (Mississippi); J. Paul Varner, Ridgeland, Private Wealth Law (Mississippi); Kurt G. Rademacher – Singapore, Private Wealth Law (Singapore); and Brad F. Westerfield, London, Private Wealth Law (Foreign Experts) (London).
Butler Snow was also ranked in the publication’s firm rankings for private wealth law in Mississippi and Singapore.
