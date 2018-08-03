Cicayda’s Vick accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Cicayda, a legal technology firm, recently announced that its Chief Strategy Officer Aaron Vick has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. He is the first Mississippi native and resident to be accepted as a member. Cicayda is a leading legal technology firm that combines powerful software and analytics with its legal expertise.
Vick joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.
Early in his career, Vick was part of the Rocket Science team based in Jackson that designed the first document research product, CaseLogistix, for the legal discovery market. After CaseLogistix’s acquisition by Thomson Reuters, he played an integral part in developing its Litigation Product Specialists team. Now, he is the point person that analyzes initiatives for Cicayda to ensure they are in line with the goals of the company and provides workflow consulting/expert witness services.
