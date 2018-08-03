Clinic announces new family medicine service, welcomes Fisher

Hattiesburg Clinic is pleased to announce the opening of South 28th Family Medicine, with the addition of Jason A. Fisher, DO.
At South 28th Family Medicine, Fisher provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a variety of health needs for people of all ages.
A native of Hattiesburg, Fisher received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss. He completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the Forrest General Hospital Family Residency Program at Hattiesburg Clinic.
Fisher said his goal is to help keep patients healthy and ultimately out of the hospital.
“I enjoy working with people to maintain and improve their health. I chose this field because of the opportunity to partner with patients and help guide their choices towards better health and quality of life,” he said.
South 28th Family Medicine is located at 1101 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg, Miss. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info