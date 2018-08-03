Clinic announces new family medicine service, welcomes Fisher

Hattiesburg Clinic is pleased to announce the opening of South 28th Family Medicine, with the addition of Jason A. Fisher, DO.

At South 28th Family Medicine, Fisher provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a variety of health needs for people of all ages.

A native of Hattiesburg, Fisher received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss. He completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the Forrest General Hospital Family Residency Program at Hattiesburg Clinic.

Fisher said his goal is to help keep patients healthy and ultimately out of the hospital.

“I enjoy working with people to maintain and improve their health. I chose this field because of the opportunity to partner with patients and help guide their choices towards better health and quality of life,” he said.

South 28th Family Medicine is located at 1101 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg, Miss. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.