Community Bank promotes 3 in coast region

Bobbie Lynn Tillman was named Vice President, Keith A. Williams, Jr. was named Vice President and Lori Lansford was named Branch Operations Officer.
A native of Pass Christian, Tillman recently served as Assistant Vice President, she has been in banking for eleven years and a total of seventeen years in finance. In her new role, Tillman will continue to manage the overall performance of the branch.
Tillman, attended Mississippi Gulf Coast and is a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
Active in her community, Tillman is a member of the Centennial Lions Club, Gulfport Kiwanis, and West Wortham PTA.
Tillman and her seven year old daughter, Brenlee, currently live in Saucier, Mississippi.
A native of Gulfport, Williams recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for eight years. In his new role, Williams will be responsible for assisting new and current customers with personal and commercial financial needs, as well as, growing the bank’s loan portfolio along the Gulf Coast.
Williams, is a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss and Gulf Coast Business Council’s Master’s Program.
Active in his community, Williams is President of Gulfport Gridiron Club, member of Gulfport Chamber Board, Gulf Coast Carnival Association, Gulfport Yacht club, Bayou Bluff Tennis Club, and Senior PGA Rapiscan Classic Ambassador Club Vice President.
Williams is married to Victoria, together they have a daughter, Riley, and son, Brody.
A native of Panama City, Florida, Lansford recently served as Customer Service Representative and has been in banking for almost two years. In her new role, Lansford will oversee all operational aspects of the new Panama City office.
Lansford, is a graduate of Gulf Coast State College with an Associate of Arts.
Active in her community, Lansford volunteers for Junior Achievement of North Florida and is the children’s church teacher at Fellowship Baptist Church in Panama City.
