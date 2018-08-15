Construction of Malco theater at Renaissance begins

MBJ staff
Malco Theatres announced Wednesday that construction has begun on its 6-screen boutique theater development in the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.
The cinema is scheduled to open next summer. It will anchor the second phase of the development and be located at the entrance to the new synchronized water and music feature.
The new building will encompass approximately 25,000 square feet and will sport six all-luxury recliner auditoriums with reserved seating, state-of-the-art Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio system in some of the auditoriums.
Patrons will also have access to the Malco Grill, which includes gourmet quick-casual selections, as well as a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails.
Options such as reloadable gift cards, birthday parties, group discounts, corporate rentals and worship space will also be available. Lobby kiosks will allow for online/advance ticketing redemption.
