Dean and Dean welcomes 3 new hires

Dean and Dean/Associates Architects, P.A., recently added three key executives: Angie Smith Brewer, Mary Henry and Abby Richardson.

Brewer joins Dean and Dean as Director of Marketing and Business Development. Brewer has 20 years of marketing experience in mass media, communications, public relations, event planning and business management to the DD/A team. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Henry joins Dean and Dean as Business Administrator. Henry has more than 25 years of experience in finance and account management. Henry has a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University.

Richardson joins Dean and Dean as an Interior Designer. Originally from Hattiesburg, Richardson holds a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Mississippi State University.