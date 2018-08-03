Dean and Dean welcomes 3 new hires

Dean and Dean/Associates Architects, P.A., recently added three key executives: Angie Smith Brewer, Mary Henry and Abby Richardson.
Brewer joins Dean and Dean as Director of Marketing and Business Development. Brewer has 20 years of marketing experience in mass media, communications, public relations, event planning and business management to the DD/A team. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of Southern Mississippi.
Henry joins Dean and Dean as Business Administrator. Henry has more than 25 years of experience in finance and account management. Henry has a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University.
Richardson joins Dean and Dean as an Interior Designer. Originally from Hattiesburg, Richardson holds a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Mississippi State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info