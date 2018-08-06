Deputy commander for Corps’ Vicksburg District retires

The deputy commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, Lt. Col. Aaron W. Wolf, is retiring from his military career.

A native of Poynette, Wis., Wolf was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in September 1994, out of the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point.

He has was the deputy district commander and engineer with the Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis and Vicksburg districts. He also was the Division Engineer for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) leading engineer efforts during operations in Iraq in 2016. Wolf has deployed five times and earned seven combat overseas bars with missions in support of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kosovo.

His military education includes the U.S. Army Engineer Officer Basic Course and Engineer Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms Service Staff School, Command and General Staff College, and the NATO Engineer Staff Officer Course. He earned a Bachelor of Science in cartography from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and a Master of Science in engineering management from the University of Missouri at Rolla. He is a certified project management professional.

Wolf’s military awards include the Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster.

Wolf is married to the former Kari Werschem of Kaukauna, Wis., and they have three children.