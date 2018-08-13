Dossett and Martin ranked in 2018 Chambers High Net Worth Guide

Two Mississippi shareholders from Baker Donelson have been ranked as leading practitioners in the 2018 Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) guide, the third edition of the guide which covers the private wealth market. Overall, five Baker Donelson attorneys were recognized.
James K. Dossett Jr. and Leonard C. Martin, of the Jackson office were recognized in the area of Private Wealth Law.
Mr. Dossett, who is ranked as a Senior Statesperson, concentrates his practice in taxation and estate planning. He is also experienced in income tax planning for corporations and individuals, estate planning, family limited partnerships and closely held corporations.
Mr. Martin, ranked in Band 2, concentrates his practice in taxation, trusts and probate, planned giving and non-profit organizations. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and a Certified Financial Planner.
Also ranked were John P. Edgar (Private Wealth Law, Band 1) and Matthew Mace (Private Wealth Law, Band 1) of Maryland, and Christopher J. Coats (Private Wealth Law, Band 2) of Tennessee.
Baker Donelson was also included in the publication’s Firm Rankings in the category of Private Wealth Law in three states: Maryland (Band 1), Mississippi (Band 2) and Tennessee (Band 2).
