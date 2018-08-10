Duffield joins Hattiesburg Clinic Immediate Care

Derrick Duffield

Derrick R. Duffield, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Immediate Care, where he provides treatment for acute illness and minor urgent care needs.

Duffield received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Baton Rouge, La. He completed a family medicine internship and residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and has professional affiliations with the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.

Duffield has extensive experience in urgent care and emergency medicine.