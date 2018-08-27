Eastland has joined Community Bank

Thomas Eastland

Thomas Eastland has recently joined Community Bank’s Brandon office as Vice President. Eastland, has been in banking for eight years, previously serving as Loan Officer. In his new role, Eastland will be responsible for developing and growing business in the Metro Jackson footprint with an emphasis on Real Estate/ Commercial Lending.



Eastland, a native of Brandon, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Mortgage Finance, Barret Graduate School of Banking, and Southern Methodist University ABA National Commercial Lending School.



Active in his community, Eastland serves as a member of Leadership Rankin and is a Deacon at Redeemer Church in Jackson.