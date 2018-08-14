Economic Education board elects Mosley to be chairman

Brooks Mosley

The Mississippi Council on Economic Education Board of Directors recently elected Brooks Mosley as chairman of the board for the 2018-19 term. Brooks is the president of Ballew Wealth Management. As preseident of Ballew Wealth Management, he advises clients, particularly in retirement investing. Brooks’ other responsibilities include business development and compliance, as well as administrative and management functions.

Brooks is a 1982 graduate of Mississippi State University. After college, he spent several years in public accounting before joining the Ballew Wealth Management team. In addition to his CPA designation, Brooks holds series 7, 24, 28 and 63 securities certifications.

Brooks was involved in troop 302 of the Boy Scouts of America, and he is currently a member of the French Camp Academy board and the Mississippi Council on Economic Education board. Brooks enjoys traveling and reading of the classics. He and his wife, Sherry, have three children and attend Covenant Presbyterian Church.