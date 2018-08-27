Evans joins Community Bank

Scott Evans

Scott Evans has recently joined Community Bank’s Lake Harbour office as Assistant Vice President. Evans, has been in banking for almost five years previously spending eleven years in Sales Management and Business Development.

In his new role, Evans will be responsible for managing the overall performance of the branch as well as lending.

Evans, a native of Brandon, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management with an emphasis in Human Resource Management.

Active in his community, Evans volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

He and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, reside in Madison, along with their daughter, Mary Clyde, and twin sons, Ward and Grey.