Executive director of Beauvoir fired

The executive director of a historic home and museum in Mississippi has been fired.
WLOX-TV reported Friday that Stephen McKinney’s firing comes less than two months after he was hired to lead Beauvoir, a home of Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis. McKinney was hired June 22.
The station says the board declined to comment on McKinney’s termination, saying it was a personnel matter. The termination was effective Friday. It’s unclear if the station reached out to McKinney for comment.
Board members will run the day-to-day operations until a new executive director is hired.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info