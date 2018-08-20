Executive director of Beauvoir fired

The executive director of a historic home and museum in Mississippi has been fired.

WLOX-TV reported Friday that Stephen McKinney’s firing comes less than two months after he was hired to lead Beauvoir, a home of Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis. McKinney was hired June 22.

The station says the board declined to comment on McKinney’s termination, saying it was a personnel matter. The termination was effective Friday. It’s unclear if the station reached out to McKinney for comment.

Board members will run the day-to-day operations until a new executive director is hired.