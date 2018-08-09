Forecasters now expect less active Atlantic hurricane season

U.S. forecasters say the Atlantic hurricane season may be less active than they previously predicted.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated outlook predicts nine to 13 named storms, including four to seven hurricanes. Up to two hurricanes could be “major” with sustained winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph).
Four storms already have developed this year, including two hurricanes in July.
Gerry Bell of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said Thursday that oceanic and atmospheric conditions have become “much more inhospitable to hurricane formation and intensification.”
Bell said the El Nino phenomenon also may develop as the six-month season peaks. That natural warming in the Pacific Ocean tends to reduce Atlantic hurricane activity.
He warned coastal residents the forecast doesn’t predict where any storms could make landfall, which is determined by short-term weather patterns.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info