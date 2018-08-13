Fuse.Cloud first to move company headquarters to Landmark Center

Fuse.Cloud, a business technology services provider specializing in voice over IP (VoIP), fiber internet and other cloud-based solutions, has announced their plans to move to Landmark Center in downtown Jackson. This move, effective this October, comes alongside Fuse.Cloud’s effort to accommodate the continued growth of the company. The expansion includes the addition of a Louisiana-based sales director and eight new staff members. The company will be the first commercial tenant to name the Landmark Center its corporate headquarters.

Fuse.Cloud, recently recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the fastest-growing inner city companies in the United States, is one of the longest-standing providers of hosted VoIP solutions in the state of Mississippi. Since 2006, the company has grown to serve over 2,000 customers throughout the United States. “Not only are we rapidly outgrowing our existing space in the Dickie’s building, but we are in a transitional phase as a company,” said Fuse.Cloud founder and CEO, Gary Watts. “This move comes at a great time as we are building momentum, adding staff and expanding our footprint.”

“It’s fitting that one of the most innovative companies in the state is choosing to call the most cutting-edge workspace in Jackson their new home,” said Bee McNamara, project manager at Weinstein Nelson management company. McNamara has worked with Fuse.Cloud to secure their new office. “I think this space will suit the needs of Fuse.Cloud perfectly now and in the future.” Sam Peters of Peters Real Estate is representing the Landmark Center locally, helping bring tenants to the building. “We’ve been a Fuse.Cloud customer for years, so we’re interested in seeing their continued success,” Peters said. “We’re glad to help secure one of the Landmark Center’s first business tenants, and knowing it’s one with such a promising future makes it that much more exciting.”