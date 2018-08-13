George Cole named director of race and sports betting at IP

IP Casino Resort Spa has named George Cole to the position of Director of Race and Sports Betting.



George Cole

Cole will oversee sports betting operations for two Boyd Gaming-owned properties in Mississippi — IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi and Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Tunica Resorts.



Cole started his career with Boyd Gaming at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in 2010 and has experience in the race and sport area. Most recently at Boyd Gaming, Cole served as Director of Race and Sports Betting for Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa and the Cannery Casino Hotel.