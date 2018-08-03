Glover, Petro and Luke elected to Mississippi Young Bankers

Bob Glover of The Peoples Bank, Ripley, has been elected to serve as President; Marc Petro, Community Bank of Mississippi, Ridgeland, has been elected to serve as Vice President and Zach Luke has been elected to serve as Treasurer of Mississippi Young Bankers (MYB), a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA). Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities, supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Glover is Vice President, Investment and Security Officer at The Peoples Bank of Ripley. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Finance and Risk Management, Insurance, and Financial Planning from Mississippi State University. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. As MYB President, he will chair the section’s Executive Council and serve on the Board of the MBA Education Foundation. His previous MYB service has included a term on the section’s Executive Council and terms as MYB Treasurer and Vice President. He also has served on the MBA Security Committee. Other industry involvement includes his current position as a Charter Member of the American Bankers Association’s Emerging Leaders Advisory Board. Among his civic activities, Glover currently serves as Chairman of the Tippah County Development Foundation and TARGET Endowment Fund. He is CFO of Ripley Arts Council and a board member of the Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts of America. Glover is a Trustee of Blue Mountain College and President of the Tippah County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association. He is also a board member and volunteer at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He and his wife, Amberly, live in Ripley with their daughter, Snow, and sons, Graham and Pierce.

Petro serves as president of the Hinds/Madison County Division of Community Bank of Mississippi. He has been with Community Bank for 16 years. Petro earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. He also is a graduate of the MBA-sponsored Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Petro’s extensive participation in MYB includes service as MYB Treasurer this past year and previous service as a member of the MYB Executive Council and as an MYB county chairman in promoting financial education. His community involvement includes serving as a past president of the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce. Petro and his wife, Jamie, reside in Madison.

As Treasurer, Luke will serve as one of three officers on the executive council of Mississippi Young Bankers, which provides leadership development activities, delivers financial literacy programs, and supports scholarships for Mississippi college and high school students. The section also engages its members in industry and government affairs and provides support to the MBA Education Foundation Luke currently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Bank of Commerce in Greenwood. He has been in banking for 14 years, with over seven years as an officer with Bank of Commerce. Luke holds a bachelors degree in managerial finance and real estate from the University of Mississippi, and he is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. His previous involvement in MYB includes serving a term on the executive council and serving as county chairman, a position in which he coordinated financial literacy training with other local bankers. Luke’s civic activities include service on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greenwood and on the finance committee of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta. He also has served on the boards of Mainstreet Greenwood and the Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce. He is an active member of First Presbyterian Church. Luke and his wife, Lindsay, have two children, Sanders and Grady.