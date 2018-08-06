Goodwill to honor 13 for Community Volunteer Service

Goodwill Industries of Mississippi has named its 13 honorees to be recognized for their volunteer work and community service at its annual Volunteer Salute benefit.
The Aug. 16 event honors individuals who are nominated for their contributions toward outreach and service in the Jackson metropolitan area.
This year’s Goodwill Salute 2018 honorees are: Alicen Blanchard, Angela Byers, David Caddle, Harper Stone, M.D., Joseph Voynik, Lee M. Nicols, M.D., Maggie McKinnis, Pam Allen, Primus Wheeler Jr., Regina Harlan Boyles, Renee Ebner, Tyler Lott Armstrong and Vonda C. Bush.
