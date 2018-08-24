Graves named assistant vice president at Community Bank

Jordan Graves

Jordan Graves has been named Assistant Vice President at Community Bank. A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Graves recently served as Loan Officer and has been with Community Bank for three years. In his new role, Graves will continue to grow and manage a loan portfolio and deposit relationships.

Graves, is a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi class of 2014.

Active in his community, Graves serves as a member of the Rotary Club of Ellisville.

Graves currently lives in Laurel and is married to Kristen, both attend Westminster Presbyterian Church.