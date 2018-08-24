Hairston graduates Delta Leadership Institute

Butler Snow has announced that Tray Hairston is one of six Mississippi graduates of Delta Regional Authority’s (DRA) Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy.

The year-long training program brings together public, private and nonprofit-sector leaders from each of the eight states served by DRA and equips participants with the tools, experiences and networks that will help them create new economic opportunities in Delta communities and support the growth of the region’s economy.

The graduates participated in six training sessions over the past year to educate them on the regional and local economic and community development tools that are working for Delta communities to spark ideas that can be implemented in their own communities.

The Mississippi graduates are:

• Eric Atchison, Jackson | Director of System Analysis, Research, & Enrollment Management, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning

• La Shon Brooks, Greenwood | Chief of Staff & Legislative Liaison, Mississippi Valley State University

• Jo Ann Clark, Ridgeland | Constituent Services Representative, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

• Emanuel Edmond, Greenville | Chief Monitoring & Compliance Officer, Delta Regional Authority

• Jean Gross, Vicksburg | Vice President/Community Development Coordinator, Trustmark National Bank

• Tray Hairston, Madison | Partner, Butler Snow LLP

DLI fellows learn from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce training, public health and other fields necessary for economic growth in the Delta region.

Since 2005, DLI’s Executive Academy has enhanced the leadership skills, policy knowledge and networks of community members across the region. After graduation, the Mississippi graduates become members of the Delta Leadership Network, which includes more than 500 community leaders dedicated to regional collaboration, resource sharing and innovative thinking.

DLI is a program of DRA in partnership with three institutions of higher education in the Delta region: The University of Alabama, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Hairston focuses his practice on public finance, economic development and government relations. Prior to joining Butler Snow, he served as counsel and economic development advisor to Gov. Phil Bryant. He has served as bond counsel for various cities and counties throughout Mississippi. Hairston currently serves as an adjunct law professor at Mississippi College School of Law and regularly publishes scholarly legal articles.