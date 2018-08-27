Hattiesburg Young Lawyers elect new officers

Hattiesburg Area Young Lawyers Association (HAYLA) has elected its new officers for 2018-19.

Cory Ferraez, partner of Holmes, McLelland and Ferraez, will serve as president; Alex Shoemaker, Court Administrator for the Honorable Prentiss G. Harrell will serve as Vice President; Arman Miri, attorney with Bryan Nelson, will serve as secretary/treasurer; Valerie Moss Andrews, attorney with Lowery and Fortner, will serve as Director 1; John Madison Guice, attorney with Jackson, Tullos, and Rogers will serve as Director 2.

HAYLA currently has over fifty active members and is the Young Lawyers Division affiliate of the Mississippi Bar Association for Forrest, Lamar, and Perry Counties. HAYLA offers membership to all lawyers under the age of 37 and any lawyer over the age of 37 during their first three years of practice following their bar admission.

“HAYLA provides its members with many educational opportunities to learn from leaders in the legal profession at the local and state-wide levels. We provide pro bono services for our community and have offered disaster legal assistance during recent natural disasters in Hattiesburg. Our members also volunteer their time with local high school mock trial competitions,” said Ferraez. “Hattiesburg young lawyers have always been active and will continue to have a strong influence in our community. I look forward to serving with our officers as president.”

HAYLA’s mission is to aid in the administration of justice; to improve the competence of its members; to instill in the public a respect for the system of justice and the rule of law; to promote service to the public by its members; to apply the knowledge and experience of the legal profession to the promotion of public good; to serve the members of the Mississippi Bar in ways which serve the public good; to uphold the honor, dignity, and integrity of the legal profession; and to promote fellowship among its members.