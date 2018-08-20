Highland Village adds three, loses one

By JACK WEATHERLY

August has been a good month for Highland Village overall, as the upscale shopping center in northeast Jackson has added two retailers and a restaurant.

Vineyard Vines, as in Martha’s Vineyard in Cape Cod, is a self-styled preppy shop that features a smiling pink whale as its good-times logo.

Two brothers, Ian and Shep Murray, are celebrating the business’ 20th anniversary.

“Highland Village is the perfect place to open our first store in Mississippi. . . . It reinforces our philosophy of hanging on to those ‘every day should feel this good moments’,” the brothers said in a release.

Hollywood Feed has opened its sixth store in Mississippi. The pet specialty retailer features “natural and holistic” pet food.

Founded in 1950 in Memphis, it has grown to 77 stores across the nation, including one in each the following: Ridgeland, Flowood, Oxford, Olive Branch and Southaven.

On the other side of the ledger, Kate Spade has closed.

The founder of the chain of stores bearing her name, Kate Spade, committed suicide in June, and soon thereafter a number of the stores were closed.

Masa Liles, general manager of Highland Village, said the death and the closure of the stores were coincidental.

“This has been a planned closing for a little while,” Lile said in an interview.

Spade, who was married to the brother of actor and comedian David Spade, founded the company in 1993.

Neiman Marcus Group purchased 56 percent of the Kate Spade brand in 1999, and the remaining 44 percent in 2006, according to Forbes magazine.

The group sold the label in 2006 to Liz Claiborne Inc., for $124 million. The company was purchased by Coach Inc. in May 2017.

Back to the positive side of the ledger, Aplos, a Mediterranean cuisine restaurant owned by Alex Eaton and business partner Steven O’Neill, opened. Eaton and O’Neill own The Manship Wood-fired Kitchen in Jackson.